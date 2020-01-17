Commemorative service on Saturday for Bellaire HS shooting victim Cesar Cortes

article

Friends, students and members of the community are invited to a commemorative service in honor of Cesar Cortes.

The service will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at West University Baptist Church (6218 Auden Street, Houston, Texas 77005). There will be an open casket viewing.

Cortes was killed in a shooting at Bellaire High School on Tuesday. A 16-year-old is charged with manslaughter in his death.

A vigil was held for Cortes on Wednesday. Those who knew Cortes described him as a nice and reserved man, who wanted nothing more than to serve his country. His friends said Cortes had already enlisted in the Army.