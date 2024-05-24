Comicpalooza invades Houston's GRB Convention Center

What started as a small event in Katy with 500 people in 2007 has become a major annual event in the Space City.

Since 2010, Comicpalooza has attracted thousands of people all over the country and brought them to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The 3-day event is much more than comics. All aspects of pop culture are on display including works of art gaming and cosplay,

Star Wars fandom and Appa from Avatar are just some of the exhibits on display.

Comicpalooza continues on Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday until 5 p.m.