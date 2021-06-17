Coast Guard suspends search after reports of a downed aircraft off coast of LBI

article

Authorities ended a water rescue search off the coast of Long Beach Island on Thursday after receiving reports that an aircraft had fallen from the sky.

Members of the Coast Guard and local agencies searched the water near the East 26th Street beach around noon but found nothing and suspended their search.

Authorities have not said what type of aircraft was believed to have gone down or how many people they were searching for.

The Coast Guard response included an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and boat crews from Atlantic City and Barnegat.

