Coast Guard searches for missing U.S. Air Force member in water near Freeport

Freeport
FOX 26 Houston
article

Elijah Posada was swimming approximately 100-feet from shore when an individual reported seeing him being pulled by a rip current. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

FREEPORT, Texas - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing U.S. Air Force member who was last seen in the water at Surfside Beach near Freeport on Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report that 22-year-old Elijah Posada was swimming about 100-feet from shore when someone saw him being pulled by a rip current.

Posada was last seen wearing a maroon shirt.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

Involved in the search are Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Freeport, Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark, Surfside Police Department and Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

