Coast Guard searches for cruise ship passenger reported overboard 47 miles from Galveston

The Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who was reported overboard from a cruise ship 47 miles from Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas - The Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger who was reported overboard Thursday night.

Boats and helicopters are searching for the 26-year-old man who was reported overboard from the Carnival Dream 47 miles southeast of Galveston around 8:45 p.m Thursday.

Watchstanders launched Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew and an Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew.

Coast Guard Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Carnival Dream, and a Good Samaritan vessel are involved in the search.