Coast Guard pilot reunites with pregnant woman he rescued in Hurricane Harvey

By Shelby Rose
Hurricane Harvey
A Houston-area woman was actively in labor while Hurricane Harvey flooded the city, and Sunday she was reunited with the Coast Guard pilot who rescued them.

HOUSTON - It’s a reunion five years in the making. 

The story first started when Hurricane Harvey, back in 2017, was wreaking havoc in Houston. Kristy and Kyle Lorio were hunkered down. Kristy was 38 weeks pregnant at the time.

"I wasn’t expecting to go into labor, but thinks change, things happen, and started having labor pains," she said.

They didn't know what to do as all streets around them were underwater. 

"We’re like loading the bathtub up with water," said Kyle. "We had liked 20 people in our living room at one point." 

Shortly after, a social media post caught the attention of the U.S. Coast Guard.

"We had a notification of location, a woman going into labor," said Lieutenant Commander Andrew Breen.

He and his crew rescued the pair and safely landed at Memorial Hermann where now-5-year-old Wesley was born. 

"Without them, I don’t even know if I’d have my son," Kyle said.

On Sunday, the Lorios finally got to meet Breen, and thank him for saving them that day. They brought along a specially-made plaque to commemorate his heroic actions.

"It’s not something you do every day, but when you do it, it’s rewarding," Breen said. "And you’re so thankful that one, we have the training and the opportunity to do it, and two, that we can have the effect that we do."