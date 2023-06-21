The Clute Police Department needs your help finding or locating a missing 13-year-old.

Authorities are looking for Olivia Allen.

Olivia was last seen on Friday and has not returned home since.

Officials said Olivia is known to hang out in the Lake Jackson/Clute area.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Olivia is asked to contact the Clute Police Department or Detective Murphy at 979-265-6194.