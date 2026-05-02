Woman killed in Cloverleaf shooting; one person detained

The Brief A shooting has been reported on Texarkana Street. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person has been detained. Children were in the home, but officials say they weren't hurt physically.



A woman is dead, and another person is in custody after a shooting in Houston's Cloverleaf area on Saturday.

Deadly shooting in Cloverleaf

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened at a home on Texarkana Street, near I-10 East and Freeport Street.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

One person has been detained.

Sheriff Gonzalez later shared that three children were in the home when the shooting happened. They were not physically harmed.

What we don't know:

Sheriff Gonzalez says the shooting may be tied to domestic violence, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.