Close Houston brother, sister need family to adopt them together

There are troubling trends in our foster care system. So far this year, there has been an increase in reports of abuse and neglect and a rise in children actually sleeping in CPS offices because there are not enough foster homes.

In this month’s Finding Families, FOX 26 introduces you to a brother and sister who are looking to be adopted together.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

An up-close and personal look at the river otters at the Houston Zoo was made even more special because it was a rare opportunity for Eddie, 14, and Rayne, 12, to see each other. They live in separate foster homes after parental rights were terminated.

"In the family, she’s more of the singer and I’m the dancer," said Eddie.

"They’re wonderful. Eddie likes everything from football to anime. He is a man of many strengths. Rayne is very social, exudes confidence. She likes to say she is the definition of awesome," said Caitlin Brake with Depelchin Children’s Center.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FINDING FAMILIES

Adopting through Depelchin gives parents access to resources and a support system to make sure the children will thrive. The two know they are better when they’re together.

"He’s been there for me throughout everything, the hard moments. He was the only one I could go to to ask for something, for advice, for help," said Rayne.

The right family for Eddie and Rayne is one that can offer unconditional love and support and be good role models.

"I don’t really care about race or anything. I just want a regular family," said Rayne.

"I want to go to college, be a fashion designer, athlete and actor," said Eddie.

Advertisement

To adopt Eddie and Rayne go to www.depelchin.org/findingfamilies