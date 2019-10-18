Cleverley Stone says she is fighting uterine cancer

Cleverley Stone, FOX 26 food segment contributor and food talk radio show host, shared with the public today that she is fighting cancer.

On her Facebook page, Cleverley announced that she has stage 4 uterine cancer and that she is being treated by what she calls “the best gynecological oncology team”.

Today is her 68th birthday, and she says that her birthday wish for all women is that they not ignore problems that may be symptoms.

She offers MDAnderson.org as a helpful resource. Another resource is the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org.

Cleverley raises millions of dollars for the Houston Food Bank through her Houston Restaurant Weeks every year.

She will host her radio show tomorrow morning on CBS Sports Radio 650 from 9 a.m. to noon.