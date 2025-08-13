The Brief A Cleveland ISD school bus was involved in a crash on FM 1010 near CR 441 on Wednesday morning. Students were seen being loaded into ambulances, but the district says no major injuries have been reported. This is the second crash on the same road this week.



A Cleveland ISD school bus with students aboard was involved in a crash on FM 1010 on Wednesday morning, the second bus crash on the same road this week.

Cleveland ISD bus crash on FM 1010

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

The bus crash occurred on FM 1010 near CR 441. The bus rolled over on its side.

There are dozens of people at the scene including children and their parents. Ambulances, police and fire are also at the scene.

Children were seen being loaded into ambulances. According to the school district, no major injuries have been reported.

Parents have been notified if their student was on the bus.

What they're saying:

Cleveland ISD released this statement: "This morning, a Cleveland ISD school bus was involved in an accident and came to rest on its side. All students were immediately and safely removed from the bus. No major injuries have been reported.

Medical personnel are on site, and students will be evaluated at a local hospital out of an abundance of caution. Parents have been notified directly.

The district will be conducting a full investigation into the matter.

Student safety is always our highest priority, and we are grateful for the swift response of our transportation staff and emergency responders."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many students were on the bus or how many were injured. It's unclear what led to the crash.

FOX 26 is at the scene gathering more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Second bus crash in three days

Dig deeper:

On Monday, there was another Cleveland ISD school bus involved in a crash on FM 1010.

According to the school district, a bus carrying 59 students from Cleveland High School and Cleveland Ninth Grade Center was involved in a crash on FM 1010 and flipped on its side into a ditch.

All students on board were evacuated from the bus and taken to the North Service Center to be medically evaluated. The district says 36 students were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported. The driver was also evaluated.

