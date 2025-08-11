The Brief A Cleveland ISD school bus was involved in a crash on FM 1010. Students are being evaluated for any injuries. Parents of the students involved have been notified, the district says.



A Cleveland ISD school bus was involved in a crash on Monday morning, officials say. Students are being evaluated for potential injuries.

Cleveland ISD bus crash

What we know:

According to Cleveland ISD, the bus was carrying students from Cleveland High School and Cleveland Ninth Grade Center. The bus was involved in a crash on FM 1010 and ended up on its side in a ditch.

All the students were evacuated from the bus and taken to the North Service Center to be medically evaluated. Those who are cleared will be taken to their campus and checked on throughout the day by school nurses.

Those who need medical care will be taken to the hospital or released to their parents.

Parent notifications:

The parents or guardians of the students who were involved have been notified through SMART tag. The district says any parents who did not get a call or SMART tag notification do not have a child on the bus.

What we don't know:

The district did not say how many students require further medical care or if anyone has been taken to the hospital. It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

What they're saying:

"Emergency responders, Cleveland ISD leadership, and law enforcement are on scene and working together to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved," the district wrote on Facebook. "We will continue to share verified updates as they become available."