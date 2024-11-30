Clear Lake man taken to trauma center after being trapped in house fire

A man had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a house fire in Clear Lake early Saturday morning.

Houston Fire Department units were called to 15711 Heatherdale Drive after reports of a home being on fire and an older man was trapped inside.

When Engine 71 arrived, they went into attack and rescue mode while secondary companies arrived to assist.

The man was soon found and rescued. He was taken to a local trauma center but HFD has not reported an update on how he is doing.

All other family members inside the home made it out safe.

Houston Fire Department was able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.