CLEAR Alert issued for missing woman, 58, last seen in Bacliff

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing woman who was last seen in Galveston County on Saturday night.

According to the alert, Lisa Leann Howell, 58, is believed to be in imminent danger.

She was last seen in the 3000 block of George Street in Bacliff at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

She is described as a white female, 5’5" tall, 117 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at (409)766-2300.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a CLEAR alert assists law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.

