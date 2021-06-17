CLEAR ALERT issued for man last seen in Iowa Colony, Texas

article

Officials need your help finding a man last seen Thursday morning.

Investigators say Raymond Patterson, 59, was last seen in the 9800 block of Clear Diamond Dr. in Iowa Colony, Texas near Rosharon - just an hour south of Houston.

Patterson has been described as White, with brown eyes and hair standing at 5'10" at about 190 pounds in a 2013 Toyota RAV4 with a Texas license plate reading: CTW0150.

If you have any information that might help assist in finding Patterson, you're encouraged to call the Iowa Colony PD at (281) 369-3444

