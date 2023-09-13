UPDATE: School officials have announced that Barbers Hill High School will be closed on Thursday after a blown transformer produced a significant fire in a service yard behind the high school on Wednesday.

Barbers Hill Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole said, "No one was injured and high school staff and students managed the situation exceptionally well. There was no significant damage to the building and CenterPoint already has a new transformer on site. However, it will be impossible to safely evaluate and reconnect service by the start of school so the high school will be closed tomorrow (Thursday, September 14, 2023). All other BH campuses will be open and operate as usual. We have every hope that the new transformer at the high school will be operable Friday and will inform you as soon as we know for certain. Again, there is no school for high school students tomorrow (Sept. 14).

A transformer fire has forced Barbers Hill High School to cancel classes on Wednesday. The students have been released, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire occurred behind the school, and students and staff were evacuated from the building, school officials say.

In a statement, Barbers Hill ISD Public Information Officer David Bloom said the fire was put out by Mont Belvieu Volunteer Fire Department, but classes were canceled due to a power outage.

Buses have taken students home or parental pick-up has been requested.

Barbers Hill ISD issued the following statement:

"The transformer fire behind the high school is out and students are being allowed back in. However, because of the fire, the high school will be without power today and the district is canceling classes at the high school. No other campuses are impacted and instruction is continuing at all campuses". No other campuses are impacted and instruction is continuing at all campuses. EXCEPT the high school. Buses will begin taking students home in the next 30 minutes. Parents can begin picking up students as soon as possible".

