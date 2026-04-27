CLANG! Isaac Paredes drills the Chick-fil-A Foul Pole to score free chicken for Houston

The Brief The Big Hit: Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes struck the Chick-fil-A Foul Pole during Sunday's game, sparking a city-wide celebration. The Reward: Fans in the Greater Houston area can claim one free entree through the Chick-fil-A app today only. How to Qualify: To see the reward, you must be in the Houston area with location services enabled on your mobile device.



Lunch is on the Astros today.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Isaac Paredes #15 of the Houston Astros hits a two run home run in the third inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park on April 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

After third baseman Isaac Paredes sent a two-run homer clanging off the Chick-fil-A Foul Pole during Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees, fans across the Greater Houston area can now claim a free entree.

The blast occurred in the bottom of the third inning at Daikin Park, driving in Yordan Alvarez and helping propel the Astros to a 7–4 victory.

Per the long-standing "Foul Pole" tradition, any time a Houston player hits the designated pole, it triggers a city-wide chicken giveaway the following day.

How to Get Your Free Chicken

To redeem the offer today, Monday, April 27, fans must follow these steps:

Open the App: Open or download the Chick-fil-A app.

Check Rewards: Look for the digital offer in your "Rewards" section.

Enable Location: You must be physically located within the Houston market with location services turned on for the reward to appear.

Act Fast: The offer is typically only available to claim during the day immediately following the hit.

Big Swing for Paredes

The home run was a milestone for Paredes, marking his 95th career homer and moving him into third place on the all-time list for Mexican-born players in MLB history.

For Houstonians, however, the "clink" of the ball off the pole was simply the sound of a free meal.

The promotion is valid at participating Houston-area Chick-fil-A locations while supplies last.