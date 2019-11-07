Civil rights attorney taking on two-decade-old murder case

article

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is taking on a murder case that is more than two decades old.

Lamar Burks was sentenced to prison for 70 years for murder two decades ago. Now, Burks has a high-profile attorney representing him.

On Thursday, Crump will be seeking answers from the district attorney about the case. Crump says there are several key issues that went wrong in the case against Burks, including the recent arrest of the DEA agent who played a central role in the case.

The well-known civil rights attorney has worked on some high-profile cases locally.