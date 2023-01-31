Civil Rights Attorney claims Harris Co. Jail overcrowding because HPD is slow to release video evidence

FOX 26 has consistently reported on Harris County Jail overcrowding and violence; now local Civil Rights attorney Randall Kallinen says a part of the reason the Harris County Jail is so overcrowded, is because video evidence isn't moving quickly enough from the Houston Police Department to the District Attorney's Office.

"60% of the individuals in the Harris County Jail are just people waiting on their cases," Kallinen said.

Kallinen was joined at city hall Tuesday by Jacilet Griffin, her 31-year-old son Evan Griffin Lee was in Harris County Jail for almost two months on a warrant when he suffered a severe head injury. He died in March 2022 after doctors pronounced him brain-dead.

"I still do not know what happened to my son," Griffin said.

Marisol Tobar's stepfather, 48-year-old Adael Gonzalez, was arrested during a traffic stop in November 2022. His first day at Harris County Jail, he suffered extensive head trauma.

"He's in rehab recovering, still unable to speak, and still unable to walk," she told FOX 26.

Both Griffin and Tobar say they believe if the jail wasn't so overcrowded and staff so overworked, their loved ones' stories would've ended differently, or at the very least they'd have more answers.

Kallinen claims a part of the reason the jail is overcrowded is that HPD is taking too long to get critical evidence to the District Attorney's Office so that could get cases dismissed.

"Even if it's not dismissed, let's say, 'oh, it proves them guilty. Well then they go to prison, and they're out of the Harris County Jail," Kallinen said.

He brought his concerns before the Houston City Council members on Tuesday evening and asked council members to pass an ordinance that would require law enforcement to move the evidence faster.

"I'd be interested to do some research of my own and find out what the holdup is there. I find it hard to believe the officers are withholding it intentionally, and I think it's more likely that the DA's aren't requesting it until they feel like they need it," Councilman Mike Knox replied.

FOX 26 has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, HPD and the DA for comment. However, we haven't heard back from any of the agencies.