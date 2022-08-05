City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

article

The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions.

As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately.

Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water service.

The following restrictions are now in effect for Katy:

- Any landscape watering must be done only two days per week based upon the last digit of your address:

- If your address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6,8), you will be allowed to water on Sunday and Thursday, between the hours of 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.

- If your address ends in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9), you will be allowed to water on Saturday and Wednesday, between the hours of 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.

- For commercial, HOA, Greenspace, right-of-way, you will be allowed to water on Tuesday and Friday, between the hours of 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.

- No watering should be occurring on Monday to allow storage to recover

- One exception includes foundations and new plantings (first-year trees and shrubs) may be watered for up to two hours on any day by a hand-held hose or a soaker hose without restrictions

When you water, officials are asking residents to do the following:

- Prohibit hosing of paved areas, buildings, windows, and any hard-surface areas

- Prohibit operation of ornamental fountains

- Prohibit washing or rinsing of vehicles by hose

- Prohibit using water in such a manner as to allow runoff or other waste

- Prohibit no new establishment of landscaping

- No new pool plan submittals will be accepted

To report violations of the restriction, click here or contact Public Works via e-mail at droughtviolations@cityofkaty.com or by phone at (281) 391-4820.

City officials said the restrictions will remain in effect until rescinded. Notification will be provided when Stage 3 restrictions have been lifted. Updates will be posted on the city’s website and social media.