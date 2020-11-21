City of Houston, H-E-B partner to provide supplies, Thanksgiving meals to 20,000 people
HOUSTON - The City of Houston partnered with H-E-B and several organizations to distribute food and supplies to families in need days before Thanksgiving.
Mayor Turner gathered with business representatives to talk about all the good the community is doing.
The drive-thru event will help to supply over 5,000 families, 20,000 people supplies, and food ahead of the holidays.
Volunteers plan on handing out items until 2 p.m. or earlier if everything is given away.
Individuals will receive face masks, hand sanitizers, thermometers, and all the items needed to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner.
