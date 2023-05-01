The fifth of May for some might be just another day, but it's a day of celebration. Not to mention partying, for most.

SUGGESTED: LULAC brings back parade in Downtown Houston

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico's Independence Day. Instead, it commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Check out FOX 26's Things to Do Page

This year's Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday, and there are dozens of restaurants in Houston, residents may check out for special offers and deals to celebrate, even if they're not too familiar with the meaning behind it.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at neighborhood favorite, ARMANDOS! The festivities kick off on Thursday, May 4 with ARMANDOS' legendary late-night dance party and continue on Cinco de Mayo, featuring yet another late-night extravaganza with the best DJ par-tay in town. Whether you’re looking for classics like the House Margarita served frozen ($16) or on the rocks ($14) and made with Jose Cuervo Traditional Silver and 100% agave or more extravagant options such as the River Oaks Rita ($46) the perfect combination of Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Tequila, Patron Citronge, fresh lime juice a la minute, agave, house-made "green" salt rim and a 24K gold lime slice, ARMANDOS is the place to cheers your Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Location : 2630 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77098

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Cadillac Bar starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant will be hosting an outdoor fiesta with a live DJ, Mariachi band, raffles, $6 house margaritas all day, a special appearance by the Rockets dancers & mascot, annual taco eating contest (7 p.m.) and more. Every time you purchase a Special Drink with Patron Tequila and Cazadorez Tequila you are participating on our two Raffles! Winner of the Taco Eating Contest will get a grand prize plus their photo framed in the restaurant.

Location : 1802 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Candente on Friday, May 5, 2023. Kick off the weekend at Candente for a family-friendly Cinco de Mayo Fiesta!

Happy Hour ($6) margaritas, palomas, frozens, & classics from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy music from a live Mariachi band and capture the fun at our selfie photo booth and other surprises!

Location : 4306 Yoakum Boulevard Houston, TX 77006

Cinco de Mayo on a Friday at Chuy’s, what could be better? Between drink specials, springtime and Tex-Mex on the patio, this party is the perfect mix of everything great. On Friday, May 5 upgrade to a Grande ‘Rita for just $2 more – that includes Chuy’s House Rocks ‘Ritas, House Frozen ‘Ritas (Lime, Strawberry, or Swirl) and the limited-time Tito’s Frozen Lemonade. Plus keep the Grande giveaway cup while supplies last!

Take your favorite margarita up a notch with $1 floaters all day - an extra pour of tequila or liqueur.

Chuy’s now offers $5 Chips ‘n’ Dips specials weekdays 3 p.m. -6 p.m. – and Cinco de Mayo is no exception. This includes their signature Queso, plus Compuesto – Queso topped with a scoop of ground beef, guacamole and fresh pico; the Lil’ Chuy Gooey – layered with refried beans, queso, lettuce, pico and ground beef, topped with sour cream, guac and jalapenos; and their Boom-Boom-Pow – a vegetarian twist on the Lil’ Chuy Gooey with their fan-favorite Boom-Boom sauce.

Celebrating at home? Order your Tex-Mex favorites online at order.chuys.com. Check out Chuy’s Meal Kits; each comes with all the fixin’s you need to celebrate BIG on Cinco de Mayo.

Location: Chuy’s has 99 restaurants in 17 states. To find a location closest to you, visit https://www.chuys.com/locations

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at any of the Cyclone Anaya’s locations across the city. The restaurants will be serving Happy Hour drink specials all day starting when they open at 11 a.m. - $5 House Margaritas, $10 Jumbo House Margaritas and more.

Locations :

Memorial City – 800 Town and Country Blvd. Houston, TX 77024

Heights – 1710 Durham Dr. Houston, TX 77007

Rice Village – 5214 Morningside Dr. Houston, TX 77005

Midtown – 309 Gray St. at Bagby, Houston, TX 77002

The Woodlands – 20 Waterway Ave, Ste. 120, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Galleria – 5761 Woodway Dr. Houston, TX 77057

Following chatter on social media of users who have never tried Chipotle, the brand is partnering with events platform Partiful to offer a limited-time BOGO deal for fans who RSVP to the ‘Time To Finally Try Chipotle’ event. From May 1 through May 5, create an event on Partiful and invite friends who have never tried Chipotle. Make sure to include #ChipotlePartyPromo in the description.

Invite Chipotle to the event by direct messaging @Chipotle on Instagram with a link to the Partiful event.

Every day from May 1 through May 5, Chipotle will RSVP to the first 20 Partiful events sent to @Chipotle on Instagram via direct messages and will drop one BOGO code per RSVP’d guest (up to 25 BOGO codes per event).

Additionally, to inspire new orders and Cinco de Mayo festivities, Chipotle is revealing the top digital order among guests - a Chicken Burrito Bowl - available as the First Timer Bowl on Chipotle’s digital menu starting May 1. The restaurant is also offering $0 delivery with the code CINCO23 for orders purchased online and via the app in the U.S. and Canada.

Location : All restaurants in the U.S. and Canada

Have some lunch and celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla with a live mariachi band from 12-1 p.m. at Finn Hall. A fiesta is not without a piñata and freebies – glassware, t-shirts, and more! Cinco de Mayo is nacho average holiday at Finn Hall. The Pop-Up Patio Bar opens at 4 p.m. featuring Ranch20 Ranch Water and your favorite beers from south of the border. Keeping up with the vibes, Union Mezcal and Lalo Tequila are serving up mangonada snow cone styles.

Location : 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Spice up your Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a Tacos and Tequila pairing at Hilton-Americas Houston. These freshly-served Blackened Gulf Snapper Tacos are perfectly seasoned and paired with a classic margarita – it's a fiesta that you won’t want to miss. Enjoy 2 Blackened Gulf Snapper tacos with avocado crema & charred jalapeno lime slaw and a Classic Margarita with House Tequila for $25. Available at Lobby Bar and 1600 Bar + Grille.

Location : 1600 Lamar St. Houston, TX 77010

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Home Run Dugout! Houston's newest sports bar, restaurant, and entertainment venue with indoor soft-toss baseball will have fun specials all night long on Friday, May 5. Enjoy $4 Mexican Beers, $4 Mexican candy shots and $12 Margarita flights. Stick around for live music by Los Cool Arrows starting at 7:00 and surprise contests with your chance to win a Home Run Dugout gift card!

Location : 1220 Grand West Blvd. Katy, TX 77449

Houston’s newest elevated cocktail bar on 20th Street in the Heights, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style on Friday, May 5, with its first-ever Celebrate Cinco party. With festive Cinco de Mayo themed drinks, special kitchen menu and featured deals on bottles of tequila, the celebration will be one for the books. Celebrate Cinco will feature specialty themed drinks including a Herradura Reposado Paloma and Watermelon Margarita that will only be available during the Cinco de Mayo party. There will also be a full kitchen takeover with Herson Samayoa, owner and executive chef of the MADE-N-L.A. food truck. With more than 15 years of experience in Mexican cuisine, creating different fusions and perfecting recipes like his popular H Salsa, Samayoa will bring his famous flavors to Celebrate Cinco.

Celebrate Cinco will also feature special prices on bottle service tequila, as well as a Cinco de Mayo-themed tequila flight. For $50, you will receive four different options of tequila and its appropriate pairing, a fresh orange slice, lime wedge, pineapple or piece of dark chocolate. Doors open at 1 p.m. and a DJ will join the festivities in the evening. Celebrate Cinco will run until 2 a.m.

Location : 1213 W 20th St. Houston, TX 77008

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Heights’ Thai hotspot Kin Dee, which features two award-winning margaritas on its menu. For a sweet and spicy option, try the Tom Kha Margarita ($18), featuring Don Julio Blanco, lime juice, Thai herb-infused syrup inspired by the famous Tom Khaki soup, and a kick of galangal. If you’re looking for something flowery, go with the Butterfly Pea Margarita ($18) made with Don Julio Silver, Cointreau, fresh lime, and butterfly tea infused with lemongrass syrup. Buy 2, get one free from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5th!

Location : 1533 N Shepherd Dr. Suite 160 Houston, TX 77008

Kirby Ice House will be the place to be this Cinco de Mayo! Everyone’s favorite backyard bar will celebrate the festive holiday in style with tequila, margaritas and Mexican beer buckets all day and night. And what’s Cinco de Mayo without a little live music? Partygoers who stop by the Memorial or Eastside locations can also enjoy the mariachi bands that will be onsite! For an additional reason to celebrate, Happy Hour specials will be available for people ordering from 2-7 p.m.

Locations :

Upper Kirby: 3333 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Memorial: 1015 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77055

Woodlands: 1700 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Beloved neighborhood Tex-Mex hotspot, Los Tios, is raising a glass to Cinco de Mayo with a spirited parking lot party featuring a DJ, mariachi, live donkey selfies, merch giveaways, street tacos and cocktails at the flagship location (prices will vary.) In addition, other Los Tios locations (Memorial, Beechnut, Sugar Land, upper Westheimer) will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an all-day happy hour with its famous $5 house margaritas, $6 gold margaritas and $1 off beer so guests can make the most of the fun-filled holiday.

Location : 5161 San Felipe Houston, TX 77056

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Marmo, Atlas Restaurant Group’s Italian-inspired chophouse at the Montrose Collective. Enjoy this take on the classic drink when you order the Margherite ($18), a special off-menu cocktail featuring Corazón Blanco tequila, cantaloupe, honey, and smoked salt – this margarita is sure to have you ordering a second round!

Location : 888 Westheimer Rd Suite 109 Houston, TX 77006

Tacos A Go Go is spicing things up this Cinco de Mayo with irresistible specials and a party on the patio at its Greenway Plaza location. On Friday, May 5, taco lovers can head to any of Tacos A Go Go's four locations across Houston (Greenway, Midtown, Heights, Oak Forest) to enjoy elote street corn for $5, Mexican Candy Shots for just $2, a refreshing Ranch Water for $5 or a bucket of 6 for $25. Customers can also grab a Quart Margarita To Go for only $10, perfect for enjoying at home.

For those looking to party, head to Tacos A Go Go's Greenway Plaza location, where DJ Yung Hiram will be providing the beats for a fun-filled night from 5-10 p.m. With its vibrant atmosphere and delicious food, Tacos A Go Go is the perfect spot to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with friends and family.'

Participating Locations :

3704 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, (713) 807-8226

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007, (713) 864-8226

3773 Richmond Ave. Suite 1-C, Houston, TX 77046, (713) 234-5123

3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77018, (713) 681-8226

*Downtown Tunnels location at One Shell Plaza not included

The highly anticipated Cinco de Mayo festivities will take place outside in the Picos parking lot underneath an expansive, 50-foot tent from noon to 11 p.m. on May 5, with no cost to attend. A cash bar will be available on-site offering a special Cinco de Mayo drink menu featuring classics like Tejas Ranch Water ($12) and Picos’ legendary Perfect Margarita ($15) and Pico Rita Gold ($12), as leading tequila vendors will be onsite offering tastings and handing out swag plus other goodies. A food station will also be onsite serving up Picos’ Ballpark Nachos served with chips, chile con queso and jalapeños for $9 (+ $3 taco meat), $9 Guacamole and Chips, a $10 Street Taco trip, plus $9 Elote. The exciting Cinco de Mayo party is topped off with two DJs set to play throughout the day plus a traditional mariachi band.

Location : 3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Radio Milano is pouring Casamigos specials and you can have it in not one, not two, but three different ways – margaritas, ranch waters, or via flights. A bucket of Mexican beers will save you from the heat while the 3 brisket tacos special with all the fixins can’t be beaten!

Location : 800 Sorella Ct, Houston, TX 77024

Join the festive celebration of Cinco de Mayo at The Union Kitchen's Memorial location on May 5th, 2023! Indulge in a mouth-watering three-course dinner for $60 (tax and gratuity not included), and savor the flavors of Mexico.

Start off with a refreshing Watermelon Salad, bursting with mixed greens, watermelon, strawberries, feta cheese, cucumber, mint, and Tajin lemon oil, perfectly paired with a Bacardí Pineapple Mojito.

For the main course, choose from beef, chicken, or shrimp enchiladas, stuffed with potatoes, pico de gallo, and cheese, served with beans and rice. The Mijenta Tequila Margarita will complement the flavors of your dish, making it a Cinco de Mayo meal to remember.

Finally, satisfy your sweet tooth with the Tres Leches cake, paired with a Patrón Mexican Coffee. This is an experience you don't want to miss, so come join the fun at The Union Kitchen's Memorial location and celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style!

Location : 12538 Memorial Dr. Space 10, Houston, TX 77024

Houston’s newest cocktail and dining destination opened its doors to the public on April 25, 2023, at Harlow District, offering Tex-Mex options with a twist. Created and developed by the founders of Heights Bier Garten and Bayou Heights Bier Garten, Verde Garden is the first concept to open in the exciting new Harlow District.

Grand opening kicks off on Thursday, May 4th from 7-9 p.m. with a mariachi band and the celebration will continue on Cinco de Mayo. Guests can enjoy the specialty frozen menu including the Santa Rosa made with tequila, gin, raspberry, lemon and olive brine; the Verde Margarita is made with Cazadores Blanco, or Mezcal, lime, agave, Dry Curacao, mint and parsley.