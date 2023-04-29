Cinco de Mayo: LULAC brings back parade in Downtown Houston

Enjoy the festivities and music at the Cinco de Mayo parade in Houston as it makes its return after three years.

The Houston chapter of LULAC District 8 is hosting the city's Cinco de Mayo parade and the organization announced this year's Grand Marshals are Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astros legend José Cruz.

The parade will be on May 6 at 10 a.m. and start at Texas Street at Hamilton. Members of the community can watch the floats go by as they dance to the music!

Parking is $5 cash-only at Minute Maid Parking Lot C located at 2208 Preston Street and free for volunteers and school buses.

If you're volunteering, you can get your parking pass at the registration booth.

For registration and line-up information, the booth is located at the corner of Hamilton Street and Preston Street, at Minute Maid Park Parking Lot A, and underneath Interstate 69.