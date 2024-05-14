Get ready to welcome the newest star of the Houston Zoo's Asian elephant herd: Chuck! This lovable guy, weighing a whopping 9,500 pounds., is set to make a big splash in the Bayou City.

Chuck was born on July 15, 2008, at the African Lion Safari in Ontario, Canada and recently lived at the Denver Zoo before making his way to Houston.

The relocation was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Asian elephant Species Survival Plan (SSP). This program ensures a genetically diverse, demographically varied, and biologically sound elephant population.

After six exciting years with Denver Zoo's all-bachelor herd, Chuck begins a new chapter with the Houston Zoo's multi-generational herd. He will rub trunks with Thailand (58), Tucker (19), and Nelson (4), and even get to mingle with the ladies next door in the cow yard!

Chuck is said to have a vibrant personality as a social butterfly, always eager to be in the company of his fellow elephants. His high energy, intelligence, and affectionate nature promise endless entertainment for visitors.

Guests can see the friendly elephant at the McNair Asian Elephant habitat. The dedicated animal care team at the Houston Zoo is on standby to ensure his smooth transition from introductions to integration so he can feel right at home.

By paying Chuck a visit, guests contribute to the conservation of wild Asian elephants. A portion of every admission and membership fee goes towards protecting these majestic creatures in their natural habitats.

The Houston Zoo's conservation efforts extend beyond borders. From providing equipment and training to Malaysian elephant conservationists to supporting reforestation projects in Borneo, the zoo is on a mission to safeguard Asian elephants and their habitats.



