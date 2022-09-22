Children, adults at Sherwood Academy possibly exposed to respiratory irritant: MCSO

article

Several people are being evaluated for possible exposure to a respiratory irritant at Sherwood Academy, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office, Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD EMS are on scene at the school in the 32800 block of Tamina Road.

Authorities did not say how many people were being evaluated but did say it included children and adults.

All patients are reported to be stable at this time.