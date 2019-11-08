Child suffers scissor-related head injury at Grantham Academy in Houston

article

A Grantham Academy student suffered a head injury after another student threw a pair of scissors at him.

Aldine ISD says the incident happened Friday afternoon.

The student suffered non-life threatening from his scissor-related head injury.

According to Aldine ISD, the injury was not malicious. They say the two students involved were horseplaying.

Aldine ISD issued the following statement:

"Aldine ISD is aware that a Grantham Academy student threw a pair of scissors at another student this afternoon, striking him in the head. The student was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The incident is under investigation.

Any student discipline will follow the student code of conduct.

Please let me know if you have any additional questions."