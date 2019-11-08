Child suffers scissor-related head injury at Grantham Academy in Houston
HOUSTON - A Grantham Academy student suffered a head injury after another student threw a pair of scissors at him.
Aldine ISD says the incident happened Friday afternoon.
The student suffered non-life threatening from his scissor-related head injury.
According to Aldine ISD, the injury was not malicious. They say the two students involved were horseplaying.
Aldine ISD issued the following statement:
"Aldine ISD is aware that a Grantham Academy student threw a pair of scissors at another student this afternoon, striking him in the head. The student was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The incident is under investigation.
Any student discipline will follow the student code of conduct.
Please let me know if you have any additional questions."