La Marque police investigating early morning homicide

A man was killed in a shooting in La Marque early Saturday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

La Marque police said they were called to the 100 block of Oak just before 3 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

La Marque police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and has not been identified.

They are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 409-938-9269 or contact La Marque Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477.