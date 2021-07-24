Child shot in drive-by on northeast Houston, suspect still at large

article

A manhunt is underway for the person(s) responsible for a shooting that hit a young girl over in northeast Houston overnight Saturday.

Deputies with Harris Co. Sheriff's Office says they were called out to the 4500 block of Rosemary Ln around 2 a.m. when a young girl was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Details were not given as to how the incident transpired or what caused it, but officials at the scene confirmed it was the result of a drive-by shooting.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, but deputies say thankfully her injuries were non-life-threatening. However, authorities do not have a suspect description at this time.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle (Photo courtesy of OnScene)

This is a developing story.

