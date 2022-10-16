Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park: Sheriff

Officials say a child has died Sunday after reportedly being stabbed by her mother at Spring Creek Park in Tomball.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez made the announcement on Twitter about Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responding to the incident in the 15000 block of Brown Rd.

That's where the sheriff says the child, between the ages of 5 and 6 years-old was stabbed or cut by her mother before she was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say the child died from her injuries.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing.

