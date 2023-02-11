Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members.

It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.

Based on preliminary details, the shooting appears to have escalated from a domestic situation between family members. Two unidentified men reportedly pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire when one of them was hit.

The other took off, but police caught him and at last check was detained.

It's unclear, as of this writing, who lives at the home, but an investigation remains underway.