Chase on Katy Freeway ends with 1 injured, sheriff says

Houston Police Department is investigating a chase involving the Harris County Sheriff's Office that left on person shot.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his deputies were attempting a routine traffic stop Thursday afternoon when the pursuit began.

The chase ended on the eastbound side of the Katy Freeway.

The driver of the vehicle being pursued suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearbv hospital by LifeFlight. No word on who shot the driver.

The sheriff added that two others were taken into custody.

Because the incident happened within the city limits, HPD is taking over the investigation.