"Her name is Bayou," said Lauren Arthur, a foster with Lola's Lucky Day Dog rescue.

And she couldn't have a more fitting name.

Last week, she ended up trapped in White Oak Bayou near Victory at Antoine.

"Because of her injuries, she couldn't get herself out," Arthur said. "Also, because she's so emaciated, and hasn't really had food, her energy level was really low. So it's very possible, she wouldn't have been able to get out."

"It's actually the first time I've actually had to get in the water to get a dog," said George Dix. "First time, I went swimming for a dog."

Dix, and his wife Samantha, are known for rescuing dogs through their streetlifetothesweetlife.com.

The couple saw the poor pup in the bayou and sprung into action.

They took a catch pole, bite gloves, flashlight, and a kennel.

"Sam was smart enough to remember to grab rain boots," Dix said. "I went in Crocs, which are not good to go down in the bayou."

The poor pouch was terrified.

"She went to one side of the bayou. She was sitting there fixated on us and barking," said Dix. "I came down in the bayou with her. Sam was on one side keeping her from crossing again, and then I came on one side, and we caught her with a catch pole, and just helped her to the side. Let her calm down, and got her in the kennel, so she could be safe."

Bayou has been to the vet. She has 2 fractured femur bones.

"She's only about a year and a half. Her injuries appear to be about six months, so that's all she's ever known," said Arthur.

Once she's gained some weight, Bayou will have an operation, then on to Wisconsin to find her forever family.

"With a dog like this, she's had such a hard life," Arthur said. "But she's so sweet. She just loves people and it provides you with a sense of hope."