Suspected serial rapist with HIV arrested in Carrollton; police police there are more victims

Carrollton police say they arrested a suspected serial rapist that is HIV positive. Police fear there may be more victims across the metroplex.

Police say they met with a sexual assault victim getting treatment at a Carrollton hospital on Feb. 11. Police then arrested Carlton Tambaoga, 25, for the alleged crime. They determined he has HIV.

That initial investigation led police to identify at least five more sexual assault victims.

Police believe Tamboaga has more victims throughout the DFW Metroplex, in Houston and Atlanta, Georgia, that haven’t come forward yet.

Amy Jones is the CEO of the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center. She works with survivors of sexual violence every day.

"I’m so grateful we’re living in a time where law enforcement collaborates in this way and has the evidence and the technology to be able to recognize that this individual is a serial perpetrator," she said. "So many survivors chose to make reports to police, and so many choose not to. Sexual assault is one of the most unreported crimes."

Another concern is that Tambaoga is HIV positive. This means he could have spread the infection to his alleged victims.

"It’s always a concern," Jones said. "Most perpetrators are not using some form of protection when they perpetrate this sexual violence against another individual."

Detectives are working to reach out to the additional victims as part of the investigation. That could be difficult as many people fear coming forward.

"Unfortunately, there is still an incredible strong stigma. There is still a lot of shame," Jones said. "There is still so many individuals in their cultural communities, maybe in their families, in their community of faith, their work or even at large, that feel they’re not able to come forward and speak about this."

Jones says even if sexual assault survivors don’t want to file a police report, they should get tested for STIs.

While Tambaoga sits in the Denton County Jail, Jones commends the victim who helped police arrest him.

"I thankfully have been in this work long enough that I have seen a shift, but I’m gonna tell you it’s not enough," she said. "We still have a lot of work today. We still have way too much shame, and there’s way too much victim blaming."

Tambaoga is currently being held in the Denton County Jail on two counts of sexual assault. His bond is set at $600,000. More charges could be coming.

Carrollton police are urging any sexual assault victims to seek immediate medical attention and to get tested for STDs. They’re asking victims to contact their local police department where the assault occurred.

Additional resources available:

Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center: 972-641-7273

Parkland Victim Intervention Program/Rape Crisis Center: 214-590-0430

Denton County Friends of the Family: 940-382-7273

The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center (Collin County): 800-886-7273

The Women’s Center (Tarrant County): 817-927-2737

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

Free STD Check: www.freestdcheck.org; 214-599-2173