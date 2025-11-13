Career criminals get sweetheart deals after pleading guilty to felony theft within days of being charged

The Brief We're used to hearing the wheels of justice turn slowly, taking months, even years for cases to go to trial. We've found convicted thieves getting plea deals in record time. Career criminals who plead guilty to theft within days of being charged.



Harris County career criminals get sweetheart deals after pleading guilty

"I'm seeing cases that are filed, and the person is convicted basically in a 2-week time span. I've not seen that before," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

56-year-old Carl Torrence has 11 felony convictions. Last May, Torrence pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 60 days in jail. That happened just 16 days after he was charged. He's picked up five more felony theft charges since his conviction.

35-year-old Jonathan Lee has 10 felony convictions and has gone to prison three times. On November 3, Lee plead guilty to theft 13 days after being charged. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

49-year-old Kenneth Woolaver was serving probation for theft and drugs. When he pleaded guilty to theft last June, he got 45 days in jail, just 13 days after being charged. He remains on probation.

42-year-old Marcus Jones has eight felony convictions and sent to prison three times. Last month, he pleaded guilty to felony theft and got 180 days in jail, just four days after being charged.

"We, in Texas, don't have a three strikes and you're out, or four, whatever it may be, do they don't care if they've got 20 felonies, they'll plead guilty for time served," said Ray Hunt with the Houston Police Officers Union.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 26, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said, "Our policy hasn't changed. Our office continues to prosecute those who commit crimes in Harris County."