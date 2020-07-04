Car bursts into flames following Harris County crash

article

A driver escaped a vehicle fire following a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash in Cy-Fair on Saturday.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Windfern Road and Plum Ridge Drive.

The driver of the vehicle exited without injury before crews arrived on the scene, according to Cy-Fair Fire Department.

Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.