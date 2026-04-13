Channelview ISD campus placed on lockdown following threat towards another student

The Brief Channelview ISD officials confirmed one of its campuses was placed on lockdown on Monday following a threat, according to a statement. School officials said Alice Johnson Junior High School activated its lockdown protocol after a student made a threat towards another student. School officials said the student will face immediate consequences in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and law enforcement.



Channelview ISD officials confirmed one of its campuses was placed on lockdown on Monday following a threat, according to a statement.

Alice Johnson Junior High School in Channelview placed on lockdown on Monday

What we know:

School officials said Alice Johnson Junior High School activated its lockdown protocol after a student made a threat towards another student.

Officials said they notified law enforcement and began an investigation.

According to the statement, it was determined that the student did not have the means to carry out the threat. Officials added this type of behavior is taken very seriously and will not be tolerated.

School officials said the student will face immediate consequences in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"Channelview ISD is committed to the safety of our students as well as transparently notifying our community as soon as information becomes available."