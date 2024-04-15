There's a new resource that can help you and your family learn about money management and file tax returns for free.

Capital One has partnered with Kahn Academy to create a series of free, self-paced, financial education videos and units to help you learn about things like budgeting, credit, investments, insurance, and taxes.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

FILE PHOTO. (Photo credit MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

The financial literacy courses break down complex concepts into easy to understand nuggets to give you the skills to take charge of your finances.

Each unit is made up of individual lessons, with instructional videos, articles and exercises, all on one easy-to-access online platform.

For more information, click here.