Caney Creek High School odor: Student confesses to using stink spray that caused others to get sick

A student has confessed to using a spray that caused numerous other students to get sick this week at Caney Creek High School.

According to Jeff Stichler, Principal of Caney Creek High School, extensive testing was conducted by outside agencies and the mechanical, ventilation, and sewer systems were all ruled out as possible causes or sources of the odor that led to numerous students getting sick.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Caney Creek HS will be closed Friday after gas odor, at least 6 students hospitalized

School officials said water samples were also tested and returned no findings of any kind. Multiple fire departments also confirmed the safety of the air quality at the campus and determined that there were no odors when the building is not occupied by students.

Through the investigative work of the Conroe ISD Police Department and campus administration, we believe the odor was introduced by a student or students using a highly concentrated, prink, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials added that one student has already confessed, and they anticipate others to be identified through their ongoing investigation.

Officials also said they are working with the District Attorney's Office on the matter and will address it to the fullest extent of the Student Code of Conduct and the law of the State of Texas.

School officials said they are looking forward to school resuming on Monday.