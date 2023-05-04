Caney Creek HS evacuated due to possible gas leak, odor first mentioned Wednesday

Due to a possible gas leak, Caney Creek High School has been evacuated Thursday morning after a gas smell was reported near the cafeteria.

According to officials, Caney Creek Fire Department and Conroe ISD Maintenance Department are investigating the source of the smell and the gas at the school has been turned off.

The school district sent out a notice stating, "We anticipate being able to re-enter the building shortly. Preparations have been made for cold lunches if necessary, and fans are being brought in to help circulate the air."

Below are the letters sent out to CCHS parents on Wednesday and Thursday about the concerning odor:

Message sent May 3, at 12:27 PM

Due to a concerning odor, Caney Creek HS will dismiss at 1 p.m. today. Bus routes will also run early. We will update you as we learn more about the issue.



Message sent May 3, at 5:46 PM

Parents/Guardians,

Thank you for your support and understanding today with our early dismissal. The Conroe ISD Maintenance Department has worked diligently throughout the day to address the concerning odor. We look forward to a great day of school tomorrow!

Sincerely,

Jeff Stichler, Principal

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Caney Creek High School being evacuated after gas smell.

Message sent May 3, at 9:35 PM

Parents/Guardians,

As mentioned in my earlier communication, we are looking forward to a great day of school tomorrow. To help make that happen, many individuals have been hard at work at our school. The exact source of the odor has not been determined, but many steps have been taken to ensure a clean and healthy school environment.

An outside consultant examined the building, and the Conroe ISD Custodial Department is deep cleaning the campus tonight. District plumbers have been checking pipes and vents and will be on-site in the morning. Odor neutralizers were also placed in the air handlers to freshen the air, and the air conditioners are running through the night.

We will continue to investigate the source of the issue from earlier today, and I will update you when we know more. I am so thankful for the individuals working into the night and early in the morning to ensure the campus is ready for our students.

Sincerely,

Jeff Stichler, Principal



Message sent May 4, at 12:02 PM

Parents/Guardians,

To keep you informed, I wanted to let you know that the concerning odor appears to be returning to the building. The Caney Creek Fire Department is at the school to assist in trying to determine the source. We are currently evaluating the situation with various District departments and will update you as soon as possible with information about the remainder of the day.

Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Jeff Stichler, Principal