Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
19
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:20 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:34 AM CST until FRI 1:41 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CST until SUN 11:16 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CST until SAT 12:52 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CST until SAT 9:51 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:30 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:32 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:24 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:02 PM CST until SUN 4:30 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

VIDEO: California earthquake rattles 2 cuddling cats in Riverside

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated January 25, 2024 12:17AM
California
FOX 11

Earthquake rattles Southern California

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered near San Bernardino rattles Southern California.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - An earthquake rattled not only parts of Southern California, but also some of our beloved sleeping pets. A video shared by Shannon Molina, of Riverside, showed her two snuggling cats being woken up by the earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 7:43 p.m. at about 1.24 miles west-southwest of San Bernardino with a depth of about 5.6 miles. In terms of magnitude, USGS initially reported 4.5 before issuing an update moments after publishing their old report to 4.2.

As of Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., none of the emergency response agencies based in Southern California have announced there were major damages left by the earthquake. Here in Los Angeles, the city's fire department confirmed there were no significant injury or damage left by Wednesday's 'quake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it is back to normal operation after crews checked on the earthquake's possible impact.

PREV. COVERAGE: Can earthquakes be predicted?

A Twitter account claims to predict upcoming earthquakes in California. But, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says predicting earthquakes just isn't possible. Here's why.

According to USGS's interactive "Did You Feel It?" map, the quake was felt by residents as far south as San Diego, about 100 miles off the center of the 'quake; and as far west as Oxnard, which is about 95 miles off the center. Viewers near the Joshua Tree, about 60 miles east of San Bernardino, also told USGS they felt the earthquake on Wednesday night.

Earthquake wakes up 2 snuggling cats

The SoCal earthquake interrupted two cats' precious snuggle sesh in Riverside.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

USGS is asking those who felt the earthquake to report on the agency's website.

RELATED: Are you prepared for an earthquake?