Ground stop for flights arriving to Houston's Bush Airport due to storms

The Brief The ground stop is expected to end at 4:30 p.m. The average delay for arriving flights is over an hour. A Flood Advisory is also in effect for the area.



A ground stop has been issued for flights that are scheduled to fly to Houston's Bush Airport (IAH) due to storms in the area.

Bush Airport: IAH ground stop

What we know:

The stop is expected to remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Sunday. There is a 30-60% chance of the delay being extended.

The average delay for flights coming to Bush is about an hour and 15 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's Airspace System.

Houston weather

Big picture view:

The FOX 26 weather team predicted an unsettled weather pattern for Southeast Texas with afternoon storms for Father's Day Sunday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Montgomery County and northern Harris County - which includes the Bush Airport area - until 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service detected 1–2 inches of rain for the affected area, which could cause minor flooding in "low-lying and poor drainage areas."

Courtesy: National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston