Ground stop for flights arriving to Houston's Bush Airport due to storms
HOUSTON - A ground stop has been issued for flights that are scheduled to fly to Houston's Bush Airport (IAH) due to storms in the area.
Bush Airport: IAH ground stop
What we know:
The stop is expected to remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Sunday. There is a 30-60% chance of the delay being extended.
The average delay for flights coming to Bush is about an hour and 15 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's Airspace System.
Houston weather
Big picture view:
The FOX 26 weather team predicted an unsettled weather pattern for Southeast Texas with afternoon storms for Father's Day Sunday.
A Flood Advisory is in effect for Montgomery County and northern Harris County - which includes the Bush Airport area - until 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service detected 1–2 inches of rain for the affected area, which could cause minor flooding in "low-lying and poor drainage areas."
MORE: Flood Advisory for parts of Harris, Montgomery Counties
Courtesy: National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston
The Source: Federal Aviation Administration and the National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston