Buc-ee’s keeps expanding, opening 1st South Carolina location

Buc-ee's keeps expanding out of Texas! The massive gas station and travel center is spreading across the Southeast U.S., opening its first location in South Carolina.

Buc-ee’s will open its doors in the city of Florence at 6 a.m. local time Monday.

They will also have a ribbon cutting that includes South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith later that morning.

The Buc-ee’s along Interstate 95 will have the more than 100 gas pumps, and the massive store that includes food, drinks and beloved beaver merchandise.

South Carolinians will get to know Buc-ee's Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries. And of course, they'll get to know the pristine bathrooms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.