Bye Bye Buc-ee's: Tiny Buc-ee's in West Texas is gone

The tiny Buc-ee's in West Texas is gone.

The building still stands but all traces of its existence have been removed, according to Visit Marathon Texas. The piece was reportedly 30 miles away from where the Target building stood. The Target building was demolished in 2020, according to Texas Monthly.

"If you look close enough, you can still see the traces of epoxy left over after the iconic Buc-ee's signage was removed," the Facebook post from Visit Marathon Texas pointed out.

It is still unclear where the tiny Buc-ee’s came from. A representative of Buc-ee’s told Austin CultureMap that the company also has no idea.

