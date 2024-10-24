Brunch at Bosscat Kitchen and Libations includes something for everyone

A whiskey bar may not seem like an ideal Brunch choice but the patrons at Bosscat Kitchen will beg to differ.

Katie Stone joins Executive Chef Evan Castillo and owner Tai Nguyen at Bosscat Kitchen's second location in Houston, in the Woodlands located at Market Street at 9595 Six Pines Drive. (281-819-6330)

The Bosscat team shares their culinary journey from California to Houston and highlights items from their Lunch/Brunch menu, which is offered seven days a week.

Cultural influences can be tasted in several dishes, including the Spicy Chicken Sandwich with its Vietnamese flavorings, and the Loco Moto, a Hawaiian-inspired breakfast dish.

The restaurant is open:

Monday - Thursday - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Brunch is available until 2:30 p.m. daily

Happy Hour - Monday - Friday - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The original Bosscat Kitchen in Houston is located at 4310 Westheimer Road (just inside the Loop at West Lane (281-501-1187) and has the same operating hours as the restaurant in The Woodlands.

Both locations have an extensive Whiskey Bar and offer rooms for private events.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

COMING IN 2025

EatDrinkHTX - February 15-28

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1