Brother shoots family member following argument in north Houston

One man is dead following a deadly shooting in north Houston on Friday evening.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 800 block of Marcolin.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were arriving, police said a man told officers that he had shot the victim and turned himself in.

Police said further investigation revealed the two were brothers and there was some kind of argument that escalated.

Authorities said one brother shot the older brother.

Further information revealed, the brother that fired at the victim started shooting at his nephew, chased him down the road, and fired a couple shots at him.

The nephew did have a graze wound and was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.