Murder investigation underway after 8 people found dead in Oklahoma house fire

Authorities in Oklahoma launched a homicide investigation after eight people were found dead Thursday in a house fire near Tulsa.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. local time on Thursday in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, located 13 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Broken Arrow police said that although the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, they did not believe an immediate threat to the public existed.

"It is a complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage," Broken Arrow police said in a Facebook post on Thursday night. "This remains under investigation."

The scene is pictured after a house fire left eight people dead in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Oct. 27, 2022. (Credit: KOKI-TV)

Witnesses told police that a family of eight had lived in the house, two adults and six children, but the bodies had not yet been positively identified, according to police spokesman Ethan Hutchins.

"Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn’t have this kind of situation every day," Hutchins told reporters at the scene.

Catelin Powers said she was driving with her children nearby when she saw a column of smoke near her house, so she drove past to investigate.

"When I got closer to the house, I saw smoke pouring out from the very top of the house, which looked like maybe the attic," she told The Associated Press.

Two men and a woman on her phone were standing in front of the house, Powers said, when another man emerged from the front door dragging an apparently unconscious, unresponsive woman. "Her arms were flopped to her sides," she said.

"She was in either very short shorts or underwear and a tight shirt," Power said. She described the woman as having a tan complexion "and looked maybe to be mid-twenties."

Suspecting the woman was dead, Powers said she drove on, so her children would be spared the sight.

Authorities are pictured at the scene of a house fire that left eight people dead in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Oct. 27, 2022. (Credit: KOKI-TV)

Broken Arrow is Tulsa’s biggest suburb, with almost 115,000 residents.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was assisting in the investigation, he said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.