Brick wall collapses on Houston firefighter during house fire

article

A Houston firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a wall collapsed on him during a house fire, officials say.

The fire was reported in the 2800 block of Palm Street around 3:11 a.m. Wednesday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from a building.

Before firefighters could make entry into the building, a brick wall collapsed. The fire department says a firefighter was knocked down and buried under the debris a bit.

Firefighters called a "mayday" and were able to get the firefighter out. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable with minor injuries.

The Houston Fire Department battles a house fire on Palm Street.

The fire department says the fire appears to have begun in a vacant home.

Three other buildings were damaged by the fire. Occupants of those buildings were able to get out without injuries, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP