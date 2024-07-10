Breast cancer survivor mentors others to help them find purpose in life

Breast cancer survivor, Mary Chalhoub, has learned to be an overcomer after surviving serious complications from surgery.

Because of her family history of breast cancer, her doctor encouraged her to undergo a double mastectomy as part of her cancer treatment plan. She says unfortunately, there were some complications with that, and she had to undergo multiple operations that left behind a lot of scars that not only damaged her skin but her self-image.

SUGGESTED: Baytown worship pastor Ke'Erron encourages others while battling medical problems

She has really been working through the physical and mental pain of it all.

"It really affected my body image. It was hard for me to look in the mirror - and I know that's something a lot of people struggle with - young people today, they struggle with body image, and wanting to look differently. We look to society to define what beauty is! We look to celebrities, we look to athletes, that's what defines beauty, and I really had to find my confidence and look to God to really let Him define me," says Mary.

That made the world of difference in her life.

Now she uses all that she has been through to help others because Mary believes we all have a purpose here on Earth. Life can be so hectic, it's easy to lose your purpose and that's where Mary's mentoring groups come in. She can relate to others trying to find their purpose, because she was in a similar situation when she was about to graduate from pharmacy school.

"I felt like I was not doing what I was supposed to be doing here on Earth. I fell into this depression, and I remember just crying out to God and wanting to end my life. Then I had this dramatic encounter with God, and I experienced His love in such a profound way and I felt He approved me, and I began to understand that I was fearfully and wonderfully made," explains Mary.

SUGGESTED: Houston fencer brought back to life after sudden cardiac arrest

She started mentoring others in home groups and now that's expanding to help even more people. She's also doing that through her new book "Destined to Shine". She'll be signing books, and you can meet Mary at Barnes and Noble at First Colony in Sugar Land on Saturday, July 13, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for more information.