Breaking Bond: Woman who lost her daughter, unborn grandchild to man freed on multiple bonds now on a mission

"It’s life-altering, it’s very tragic," said Melanie Infinger. "It’s something I live with every second of every day."

Infinger’s indelible pain began in August of 2019.

Her 20-year-old daughter, Caitlynne Guajardo was leaving her 23-year-old husband Alex Guajardo.

"She was in such a good place. She was in a great mindset, she was starting over," Infinger said. "We had no idea I would get a phone call hours after she left my house from the Medical Examiner."

On May 5, 2019, Guajardo was arrested and charged with a second DWI and failure to stop and give aid. He was free within hours after a judge gave him a PR bond. He didn’t need one penny to bond out of jail.

Then on July 31, 2019, Guajardo is charged with assault and family violence after police say he beat up his wife and killed her cat.

Once again, Guajardo is released on a PR bond.

"I felt like it was a slap to my daughters face and ultimately it to her life," Infinger said.

18 hours after leaving jail, police say he murdered Caitlynne.

Cops say Guajardo confessed stating he stabbed his wife 20 times in the stomach, so another man could not raise the couple's unborn child.

"It just angers me beyond belief," said Infinger. I mean it’s just maddening, it’s just so sad."

Infinger is now raising the couple's toddler, Alexis.

Since interviewing Infinger the first time, I’ve met many others who would have loved ones still alive right now if judges wouldn’t have released violent offenders to the streets by granting them multiple felony bonds and PR bonds.

"It’s just sad that I can relate to so many of these families, these parents, and I’m just wondering what is the world coming to," Infinger said.

"As tragic as Caitlynne’s case is, there’s like 80 other tragedies that are equally bad," said State Senator Paul Bettencourt.

Bettencourt hopes to pass a bill this legislative session called Caitlynne’s Law.

"America is the land of second chances, but not third, fourth, or fifth chances when people are dying as a result," said Bettencourt.

A website has been set up where you can e-mail your representative or state senator and ask them to support Caitlynne’s Law. Click here to send your message.