Breaking Bond: Area family says they're being terrorized by 20-year-old man out on three felony bonds

"When someone makes him angry or things don't go his way, he gets very violent," said a woman who doesn't want to be identified so we will refer to her as Sue.

Sue is referring to 20-year-old Nashon Lecarl Kelly.

On April 23, Kelly was given two felony bonds for aggravated assault with a family member and tampering with evidence.

230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton granted Kelly those bonds.

His bond conditions include wearing an ankle monitor and house arrest. He didn't do that but that didn't stop Judge Morton from giving Kelly another felony bond for another aggravated assault on July 6.

"Now he's out on not one, not two, but three felony bonds of which two would be classified as violent," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"Very upset about that," Sue said. "You're giving him the opportunity to hurt an innocent person or hurt me or my family."

Here's Kelly in a surveillance store video. Before it all ends, Kelly attacks two men with brass knuckles. One of the men attacked is Sue's son.

"I have to fear for my family," she said. "I can't even go to the grocery store, I have to be protected."

Sue says Kelly fired 13 gunshots into her home.

Thanks to Judge Morton she says she and her family are living in fear.

"Why aren't you doing your job? Why aren't you making some of these repeat felons follow their bond conditions," said Sue.

"What kind of knucklehead is going to tell the whole world that he's basically committed a felony," said Kahan.

That would be Kelly. He bragged about the assaults in the store on Snapchat right after it happened.

On October 21, the DAs office filed a motion to revoke Kelly's bonds calling him a danger to the community.

Judge Morton didn't sign it but Kelly picked up another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

"On November 3, when the court called out his name, Mr. Kelly wasn't there period," Kahan said.

In another Breaking Bond report, we told you how Judge Chris Morton gave Jesus Gallegos five bonds in just a one year period. Now he's charged in the murder of his girlfriend Rita Acosta.

Instead of just ignoring our calls, Judge Morton, will you at least explain why you think allowing defendants to remain out on bond, even when they violate the conditions of their bonds, is a good idea?